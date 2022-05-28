Man injured in shooting at Omaha's Memorial Park

A 19-year-old man was injured in an apparent shooting at Memorial Park in central Omaha early Saturday morning.
The man, whose injuries were not life threatening, walked into Methodist Hospital at 12:52 a.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. The man said he was at the park when someone started shooting. No suspect information was given at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers by calling 402-444-7867, online at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A Friday morning disturbance involving a man with a chainsaw near Holy Cross Catholic Church and School resulted in an arrest, according to Omaha police.
No charges will be filed in a case involving an intoxicated Omaha man who died after being pushed by another man following a road rage incident, officials said Friday.
A man who has spent 37 years in the U.S. Attorney's Office was named Friday as Nebraska's acting U.S. attorney.
A 39-year-old Omaha man has died after being shot Thursday evening near 65th and Ames Avenues. A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Police arrested an 11-year-old boy Thursday after he allegedly displayed a fake gun and threatened a person outside of an Omaha elementary school.
A man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition Thursday evening after being shot in the chest near Benson Park.
The pilot killed in a plane crash in northeast Nebraska Friday has been identified.
A man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition Thursday night after being shot in the chest near Ames Street and 65th Avenue.
An Omaha man will spend 28 years in federal prison for robbing a jewelry store in Omaha and a bank in Texas.
A federal indictment alleges 11 Omahans fraudulently obtained $2.4 million in federal COVID relief funds intended to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.
Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen gave 19-year-old Felipe Vazquez another 64 to 96 years for attempted assault on a second officer and for an escape count and four gun charges.
A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison for a 1999 murder died while at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
A Bellevue man who pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of misdemeanor child abuse was ordered to spend a year in jail.
An Omaha anti-police activist who initially faced felony charges in New York in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident has had the case against him dropped.
LINCOLN — In the wake of a deadly weekend that saw two people killed and another four wounded by gunfire, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins he…
A 13-year-old girl is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot in North Omaha early Saturday morning.
Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Saturday morning outside of a bar in downtown Lincoln.