Man injured in shooting at Omaha's Memorial Park

A 19-year-old man was injured in an apparent shooting at Memorial Park in central Omaha early Saturday morning.

The man, whose injuries were not life threatening, walked into Methodist Hospital at 12:52 a.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. The man said he was at the park when someone started shooting. No suspect information was given at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers by calling 402-444-7867, online at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

