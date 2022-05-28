 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man injured in shooting at Omaha's Memorial Park

  • Updated
  • 0

A 19-year-old man was injured in an apparent shooting at Memorial Park in central Omaha early Saturday morning.

The man, whose injuries were not life threatening, walked into Methodist Hospital at 12:52 a.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. The man said he was at the park when someone started shooting. No suspect information was given at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers by calling 402-444-7867, online at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

Man with chainsaw arrested after altercation near Holy Cross in Omaha
Crime News
top story

Man with chainsaw arrested after altercation near Holy Cross in Omaha

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

A Friday morning disturbance involving a man with a chainsaw near Holy Cross Catholic Church and School resulted in an arrest, according to Omaha police.

No charges to be filed in Omaha man's death following road rage incident
Crime News

No charges to be filed in Omaha man's death following road rage incident

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

No charges will be filed in a case involving an intoxicated Omaha man who died after being pushed by another man following a road rage incident, officials said Friday. 

37-year veteran of U.S. Attorney's Office named Nebraska's acting U.S. attorney
Crime News

37-year veteran of U.S. Attorney's Office named Nebraska's acting U.S. attorney

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

A man who has spent 37 years in the U.S. Attorney's Office was named Friday as Nebraska's acting U.S. attorney. 

39-year-old Omaha man dies after Thursday night shooting; suspect arrested
Crime News
top story

39-year-old Omaha man dies after Thursday night shooting; suspect arrested

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

A 39-year-old Omaha man has died after being shot Thursday evening near 65th and Ames Avenues. A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

11-year-old arrested after allegedly displaying fake gun, making threat outside Omaha school
Crime News
top story

11-year-old arrested after allegedly displaying fake gun, making threat outside Omaha school

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

Police arrested an 11-year-old boy Thursday after he allegedly displayed a fake gun and threatened a person outside of an Omaha elementary school.

Benson shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition
Crime News

Benson shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

A man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition Thursday evening after being shot in the chest near Benson Park. 

Authorities ID pilot killed in northeast Nebraska plane crash
Crime-and-courts

Authorities ID pilot killed in northeast Nebraska plane crash

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

The pilot killed in a plane crash in northeast Nebraska Friday has been identified.

Benson shooting leaves one man with critical injuries
Crime News

Benson shooting leaves one man with critical injuries

  • Molly Ashford
  • 0

A man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition Thursday night after being shot in the chest near Ames Street and 65th Avenue. 

Crimes in Nebraska and Texas net Omaha man 28-year prison sentence
Crime News

Crimes in Nebraska and Texas net Omaha man 28-year prison sentence

  • Nancy Gaarder
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man will spend 28 years in federal prison for robbing a jewelry store in Omaha and a bank in Texas.

Indictment: 11 Omahans abused 'lifeline' for small businesses to the tune of $2.4 million
Crime-and-courts
top story

Indictment: 11 Omahans abused 'lifeline' for small businesses to the tune of $2.4 million

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal indictment alleges 11 Omahans fraudulently obtained $2.4 million in federal COVID relief funds intended to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

Man who shot Lincoln officer is sentenced to 70 years to life in prison for murder
Crime-and-courts

Man who shot Lincoln officer is sentenced to 70 years to life in prison for murder

  • Lori Pilger
  • 0

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen gave 19-year-old Felipe Vazquez another 64 to 96 years for attempted assault on a second officer and for an escape count and four gun charges.

Former Auburn man convicted of first-degree murder dies while in custody
Crime-and-courts

Former Auburn man convicted of first-degree murder dies while in custody

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
  • 0

A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison for a 1999 murder died while at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. 

Bellevue man sentenced to a year in jail for sexual assault, child abuse
Crime News

Bellevue man sentenced to a year in jail for sexual assault, child abuse

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
  • 0

A Bellevue man who pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of misdemeanor child abuse was ordered to spend a year in jail.

New York case dismissed against Omaha anti-police activist
Crime News

New York case dismissed against Omaha anti-police activist

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha anti-police activist who initially faced felony charges in New York in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident has had the case against him dropped.

Lincoln remains a safe place despite series of weekend shootings, police chief says
Crime-and-courts

Lincoln remains a safe place despite series of weekend shootings, police chief says

  • ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
  • 0

LINCOLN — In the wake of a deadly weekend that saw two people killed and another four wounded by gunfire, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins he…

13-year-old girl being treated for injuries after shooting in Omaha
Crime News

13-year-old girl being treated for injuries after shooting in Omaha

  • Dan Crisler
  • Updated
  • 0

A 13-year-old girl is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot in North Omaha early Saturday morning.

3 injured in early morning shooting outside Lincoln bar
Crime-and-courts

3 injured in early morning shooting outside Lincoln bar

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Saturday morning outside of a bar in downtown Lincoln. 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert