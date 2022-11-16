 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in shooting near 49th and Miami Streets

111722-owh-new-shoting-pic-cm01

Omaha police investigate a shooting that left one man dead on 49th Street north of Miami Street Wednesday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

A man died in a suspected homicide near 49th and Miami Streets Wednesday afternoon, according to Omaha police. 

First responders found the man, who had been shot, at a house near the intersection around 3:05 p.m. following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. 

No other details were available as of Wednesday evening. The incident remains under investigation.

Wednesday's slaying came about 10 days after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg near the same intersection. Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 6. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died.

