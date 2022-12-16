Man linked to Omaha woman's disappearance ordered held on $10M bail

Cari Allen had broken up with Aldrick Scott about two weeks before she was reported missing last month.

But Scott, who lived in Topeka, Kansas, kept texting her and showing up unannounced, a prosecutor said Friday.

He went to the southwest Omaha bar she was at on Nov. 19 and returned to her home, according to cellphone data and video surveillance.

Authorities found what appeared to be bullet holes in the bedroom doors and walls in Allen's northwest home that had been patched with a brown substance.

Now, nearly a month since Allen has been heard from, officials said hopes of finding Allen alive are waning.

"That would be the hope, quite frankly, but I think that as every day goes by, there's less hope," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. "We would like to find her. And if she's deceased, we want to find her body."

Scott, 47, has been charged with kidnapping and accessory to kidnapping in connection with Allen's disappearance. Allen, 43, last was seen at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon. Her son told the Douglas County Sheriff's Office that she had stopped texting him about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

Allen had not been seen leaving her home, and her cellphone and social media accounts were turned off early Nov. 20, officials said. Her cellphone and laptop have not been found.

Authorities issued a warrant for Scott's arrest on Nov. 23. He was taken into custody in Belize on Dec. 6.

Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg on Friday ordered Scott held on $10 million bail, meaning Scott would have to post 10%, or $1 million, to be released from jail.

If convicted on the kidnapping charge, he could face up to life in prison. Kleine said that authorities are continuing to investigate and, if warranted, charges could be upgraded.

The Sheriff's Office has searched for Allen at the Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington, among other places.

Prosecutor Rachael Henderson said Allen went to the Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific Streets on Nov. 19 and then went home.

Data from Scott's cellphone places him in Omaha that night, Henderson said. Surveillance video from the bar shows Scott's Chevy Equinox driving in the parking lot. Cellphone tower data maps his route — he left the bar at 10:30 p.m. and headed northeast in the direction of Allen's home.

Additional surveillance video showed a man matching Scott's description walking toward Allen's house, Henderson said.

When authorities spoke to Allen, he said he was in Topeka all weekend and that he and Allen were still dating. But, Henderson said, "(Scott) has made admissions to others about (Allen's) status."

According to scanner traffic from the Topeka Police Department, someone called 911 on the night of Nov. 21 to report that Scott had killed his girlfriend.

Officials searched Scott's Equinox and found a handgun, nitrile gloves, a crowbar and a sledgehammer.

An assistant public defender said Scott has four children and spent 10 years in the Marines and 10 years in the Army — including six deployments.

Allen's friends and family have started a Go Fund Me page, which so far has raised more than $5,000.