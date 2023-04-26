A 39-year-old man who reportedly suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder was placed in emergency protective custody Tuesday night after the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said he shot in the direction of a deputy.

The incident began shortly before 7 p.m. when a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call at a house in the area of 188th and Blondo Streets, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy met with the victim outside of the house.

At 6:59 p.m., eight minutes after he arrived, the deputy heard a gunshot within the house. He then went behind his cruiser and called for backup. Photos released by the Sheriff's Office show a bullet hole in the glass of a front window at the house’s top level. An investigation showed a single gunshot was fired in the direction of the deputy, the press release said.

An hour-long standoff occurred before the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. The press release said deputies found two handguns, ammunition and one spent shell casing when they searched the house.

The man's name was not released Wednesday. His family told deputies that he is a military veteran who suffers from PTSD, according to the press release.

The press release added the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Chief Deputy Will Niemack said the man will be arrested upon his release from protective custody.

The press release noted the house has been the site of many 911 calls since 2019 including nine domestic disturbance calls.