 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man police link to two Omaha homicides is arrested in Dallas
1 comment
top story

Man police link to two Omaha homicides is arrested in Dallas

Only $5 for 5 months
20200731_new_doublefatal_pic_cm004 (copy) (copy)

Authorities have made an arrest in a double homicide at the Best Western Plus at 4706 S. 108th St. Two people were shot and killed July 30 outside the motel. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A man police say is responsible for killing two people outside an Omaha motel has been arrested in Dallas.

John L. Parks Sr., 38, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Dallas Area Task Force and U.S. marshals. The Omaha Metro Area Fugitive Task Force coordinated with the agencies on the arrest. 

Parks was charged in a warrant with two counts of first-degree murder and three weapons charges in the July 30 slayings of two people in Omaha.

Michael Harbour, 35, and Nicole Hatten, 36, were found dead on the west side of the Best Western Plus at 4706 S. 108th St. on July 30. 

A clerk who answered the phone at Best Western said at the time that the two were guests at the motel. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

1 comment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert