Man police link to two Omaha homicides is arrested in Dallas

A man police say is responsible for killing two people outside an Omaha motel has been arrested in Dallas.

John L. Parks Sr., 38, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Dallas Area Task Force and U.S. marshals. The Omaha Metro Area Fugitive Task Force coordinated with the agencies on the arrest.

Parks was charged in a warrant with two counts of first-degree murder and three weapons charges in the July 30 slayings of two people in Omaha.

Michael Harbour, 35, and Nicole Hatten, 36, were found dead on the west side of the Best Western Plus at 4706 S. 108th St. on July 30.

A clerk who answered the phone at Best Western said at the time that the two were guests at the motel.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.