Man rolls vehicle, leading to hours-long search for him and 4-year-old daughter

Deputies with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office spent hours Friday searching for a man and his daughter after their vehicle crashed off the road near Springfield.

At 6:44 p.m., deputies responded to a call from the man's sister, who said her 28-year-old brother had rolled his 2013 Range Rover in a field somewhere between Highway 50 and Highway 31 on Platteview Road. He had his 4-year-old daughter in the car with him, according to an incident report from the Sheriff's Office.

The man and his daughter were eventually found just east of 180th Street and Platteview Road and survived the ordeal without serious injury. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under the influence with child endangerment and intentional child abuse.

With helicopters grounded because of weather conditions, Sarpy County deputies, Springfield Fire, the Nebraska State Patrol, Gretna Fire and Papillion Fire, along with several members of the man's family, searched for the wreck, and for hours couldn't find evidence of a vehicle leaving the road.

The man's phone was pinged several times to try to pinpoint a location, and a command post was set up at Springfield Fire. Hospitals and family members' homes were checked.