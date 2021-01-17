Man rolls vehicle, leading to hours-long search for him and 4-year-old daughter

Deputies with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office spent hours Friday searching for a man and his daughter after their vehicle crashed off the road near Springfield.
At 6:44 p.m., deputies responded to a call from the man's sister, who said her 28-year-old brother had rolled his 2013 Range Rover in a field somewhere between Highway 50 and Highway 31 on Platteview Road. He had his 4-year-old daughter in the car with him, according to an incident report from the Sheriff's Office.
The man and his daughter were eventually found just east of 180th Street and Platteview Road and survived the ordeal without serious injury. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under the influence with child endangerment and intentional child abuse.
With helicopters grounded because of weather conditions, Sarpy County deputies, Springfield Fire, the Nebraska State Patrol, Gretna Fire and Papillion Fire, along with several members of the man's family, searched for the wreck, and for hours couldn't find evidence of a vehicle leaving the road.
The man's phone was pinged several times to try to pinpoint a location, and a command post was set up at Springfield Fire. Hospitals and family members' homes were checked.
At 9:45 p.m., the man's friend was able to contact him over the phone. The man said he had lost consciousness for a while but was able to plug his phone in when he woke up.
A ping at 9:48 p.m. showed the man two miles to the east of 186th Street and Capehart Road, but a search of the area found no wreck.
The man sent a location with his cellphone to members of the command post, advising that he was near 156th Street and Pflug Road. Officials searched the area but again found no sign of the man or the wreck.
The vehicle was eventually spotted about one-third of a mile into a field east of 180th Street and Platteview Road. The vehicle wasn't visible from the road. It had significant damage, and it appeared that the vehicle had rolled but was upright with the engine running, according to the incident report. The vehicle was stuck in a snowdrift with one of the rear tires coming off the rim, the report said.
