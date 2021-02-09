Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping Omaha woman

At about 8:45 p.m. May 7, the FBI Kansas City Violent Crimes Task Force was able to locate the victim and Maria-Aguado outside of a Walmart store in Roeland Park, Kansas. Maria-Aguado was arrested.

On the night of May 6, Maria-Aguado told the woman that he would hurt her if she didn’t get into his car, so she complied. He then drove her to a secluded area in Lake Manawa State Park, where he threatened to kill her, according to the press release.

He choked her when she screamed for help, and when she tried to run away Maria-Aguado pushed her to the ground and choked her with his hands. Maria-Aguado forced the victim back in his vehicle and told her to pray while threatening to kill her. The victim stated that Maria-Aguado attempted to strangle her with his belt while they were in his car.

The woman later told investigators that Maria-Aguado’s plan was to take her to Mexico with him.

There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Maria-Aguado will begin a five-year term of supervised release, and will be deported to Mexico at the completion of his prison term.

