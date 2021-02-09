Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping Omaha woman

A man was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday for the kidnapping of an Omaha woman.
Luis Maria-Aguado, 33, was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in May 2019, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
On May 7, 2019, a few weeks after Maria-Aguado threatened the woman and her 17-year-old daughter, sent texts that included photos of mutilated men and bloodied torsos, and broke into her home, the woman's employer contacted Omaha police for a well-being check because she had not appeared for work that day.
Investigators located the woman’s car in a Planet Fitness parking lot and found her wallet and purse were still inside. Video surveillance footage from the Planet Fitness showed that the woman arrived and parked late on May 6. It also showed the woman pulling into the lot in her car followed by a black Dodge Avenger. After several minutes, she got out of her car and got into the Avenger, which exited the parking lot.
Detectives were able to track the woman's cellphone from a failed 911 call made early May 7 in the area of Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Location data from Maria-Aguado’s cellphone showed that the phone was moved from Lake Manawa to areas of South Omaha, and continued south on Highway 75 near Bellevue, eventually traveling into Kansas.
At about 8:45 p.m. May 7, the FBI Kansas City Violent Crimes Task Force was able to locate the victim and Maria-Aguado outside of a Walmart store in Roeland Park, Kansas. Maria-Aguado was arrested.
On the night of May 6, Maria-Aguado told the woman that he would hurt her if she didn’t get into his car, so she complied. He then drove her to a secluded area in Lake Manawa State Park, where he threatened to kill her, according to the press release.
He choked her when she screamed for help, and when she tried to run away Maria-Aguado pushed her to the ground and choked her with his hands. Maria-Aguado forced the victim back in his vehicle and told her to pray while threatening to kill her. The victim stated that Maria-Aguado attempted to strangle her with his belt while they were in his car.
The woman later told investigators that Maria-Aguado’s plan was to take her to Mexico with him.
There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Maria-Aguado will begin a five-year term of supervised release, and will be deported to Mexico at the completion of his prison term.
