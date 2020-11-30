Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

A Mexican national living in Omaha will serve 11 years in federal prison for his role in a drug-trafficking ring.

U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Raymundo Hernandez-Rubio on Monday to 132 months in federal prison. He will be deported to Mexico after serving his prison term.

Hernandez-Rubio, 35, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of the drug with the intent to distribute it.

He came to federal investigators' attention in October 2019, when he delivered about $90,000 in suspected drug proceeds to an undercover agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly's office said in a statement Monday.

Then, on December 6, Hernandez-Rubio traveled from Omaha to Chicago, making several stops along the way. He was stopped the next morning on his return to Omaha. A search of his SUV found about 15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a spare tire.

A search of his residence later that day found drug ledgers, a handgun and more than $130,000 hidden under a bed in the master bedroom. The money, which Kelly's office says came from drug trafficking, will be turned over to the federal government.