Man serving 30-day sentence in Douglas County Jail found dead in cell
A man serving a 30-day sentence at the Douglas County Jail died in his cell Monday.

Victor Harman

Victor Harman, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 3 p.m.

Jail staff members and Omaha Fire Department personnel tried to revive Harman before he was declared dead, according to a statement from Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

Harman began his 30-day sentence Thursday. He was convicted of second-offense driving under the influence and second-offense driving during revocation, Myers said.

Under state law, a grand jury must conduct an investigation whenever an inmate dies in custody.

The department plans no additional comment pending completion of the grand jury investigation.

"The Department of Corrections extends our sincere condolences to Mr. Harman's family and loved ones," Myers said.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo.

