Man shot at November party fired bullets that killed one, injured another, authorities say

A man who was shot at a November party also fired bullets into the crowded house, killing a woman and injuring a man, authorities said.
Imhotep Davis, 25, had already been accused of illegally possessing a gun and tampering with evidence within days after the Nov. 13 shooting.
He now faces second-degree murder, first-degree assault and additional firearms charges in connection with the death of Karly Wood and shooting of Ronald Arceneaux at a building near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue.
Davis was ordered held without bail by a judge Thursday afternoon.
In addition to Wood, Arceneaux and Davis, five others were shot about 4 a.m. at the crowded party. Only Wood died.
The Omaha Police Forensics Firearm Squad examined 24 spent casings that were found inside the building, along with 15 projectiles, and determined that four different 9mm guns were used in the shooting, according to an affidavit.
Fourteen of the casings that were found belonged to a polygonal-rifled Glock 19. Polygonal-rifled guns do not have the larger square-like cut grooves in the barrel that guns with traditional rifling have.
That Glock 19 was found by police in a Chevrolet Malibu that was used to take shooting victim Tyvel Lampkin-Davis to Nebraska Medical Center. Lampkin-Davis, 28, was later arrested in connection with the shooting. He faces several firearms charges.
According to surveillance video at Skinner Elementary School, just south of the shooting site, Davis slid a firearm across the hood of the Malibu to Lampkin-Davis, who put it inside the Malibu.
Davis then got into a Ford F250 pickup truck and went to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
An autopsy determined that Wood had been shot eight times, including two projectiles that cut through her abdomen. Those projectiles were removed and tested. Investigators found that they had polygonal-rifled markings, meaning they had been shot with the Glock 19.
Arceneaux, 34, had been shot in his buttocks. A bullet sliced his colon and lodged in his hip. He has undergone two surgeries to repair his colon and dislocate his hip in order to remove the bullet. That bullet also had polygonal-rifled markings.
Authorities took a cheek swab from Davis and tested that DNA with swabs of the 14 casings and the Glock 19. Davis could not be excluded as a contributor to the firearm or the casings, with the statistics that it is likely Davis' DNA reaching the billion and septillion figures.
Also facing several firearms charges in the shooting is 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer.
Wood's mother, Amber Wood, who attended Thursday's hearing, said she is speaking out on behalf of her daughter because no one who was at the party is telling authorities what happened.
"Nobody's talking about it. Nobody's standing up for Karly," Amber Wood said. "I feel like things need to change."
Amber Wood said she was frustrated that Davis had been convicted of prior felonies but was still able to be out in public and illegally possess a gun.
As Christmas nears, Amber Wood remembered that her daughter loved the holiday and giving and receiving presents.
