Man shot by police during disturbance at South Omaha home

A man was shot by an Omaha police officer during a disturbance Thursday afternoon at a home near 41st and I Streets, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the home just after 2:30 p.m.

There, they found a man armed with a knife in a physical altercation with a woman, Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez said.

The man and woman were both taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening, Belcastro-Gonzalez said.

The investigation is ongoing. More details are expected to be released later Thursday evening.

Kelsey Stewart Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.