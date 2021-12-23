 Skip to main content
Man shot by police during disturbance at South Omaha home
A man was shot by an Omaha police officer during a disturbance Thursday afternoon at a home near 41st and I Streets, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the home just after 2:30 p.m.

There, they found a man armed with a knife in a physical altercation with a woman, Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez said.

The man and woman were both taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening, Belcastro-Gonzalez said.

The investigation is ongoing. More details are expected to be released later Thursday evening.

