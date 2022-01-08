Man shot dead outside South Omaha liquor store, police say

A man was fatally shot in a vehicle Saturday night in the parking lot of a South Omaha liquor store, according to police.

The shooting marks Omaha's first homicide of 2022.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a liquor store on the corner of 30th and U Streets. At the scene, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle.

Officers said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The exact number of shots fired was unknown Saturday night, but an officer said multiple casings were found at the scene.

Police have not identified any suspects but said two males were seen running north from the scene.

"I do believe that he was targeted, and I do not believe that there is any risk to the public at this time," said Lt. Allen Straub of the Omaha Police Department's southeast precinct.

Police are reviewing available video footage and going door to door to find witnesses in the area.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.