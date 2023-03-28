A 31-year-old man was treated at a Council Bluffs hospital early Tuesday after he was shot in the leg near the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.
Justin Juhl of Council Bluffs was taken to the hospital by private vehicle prior to police arriving, a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department said. Investigators determined that Juhl had been shot about 4 a.m. on the 500 block of South 7th Street.
Investigators determined that Juhl was shot once during a disturbance. His injury is not considered to be life threatening, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at (712) 328‐4728. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at (712) 328‐STOP (7867).
