Man shot multiple times after altercation in North Omaha, police say

A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday night after being shot multiple times after an altercation near Omaha's Fontenelle Park.
About 9:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at North 38th Street and Meredith Avenue, where they found the man with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
According to police, the man was involved in an alternation near 41st Street and Ames Avenue shortly before the shooting.
Police described the vehicle used by the suspected shooter as a 2004 or 2005 black Chevrolet Tahoe with silver trim and a roof rack.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at p3tips.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
Now that the case is in district court, Jack Stark's attorney will likely file a plea-in-abatement — essentially asking the district judge to overturn the county judge's decision.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscated 33 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $132,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County.
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial alleged the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.
Prosecutors said they will not pursue other cases against a former Millard North teacher after a judge dismissed a case against him Wednesday.
Prosecutors said they will not pursue other cases against a former Millard North teacher after a judge dismissed a case against him Wednesday.
Nebraska State Patrol officials offered more details on the Oct. 21 shooting at a grain elevator in Superior, Nebraska. The shooting spree lasted about 20 seconds and left three people dead.
The former Nebraska trooper was charged with a felony civil-rights violation that could have sent him to prison for up to 10 years, but only two of 12 jurors voted to find him guilty.
A 38-year-old Bellevue man was found guilty Tuesday in Washington County of committing motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk.
A 39-year-old man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Tuesday night following a shooting at a mobile home park near 129th Street and West Maple Road.
The family of Sydney Loofe is thankful for the people who helped find their daughter's body, extended condolences to them and eventually solved the sad and strange case.
An Omaha man who had been charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.
Two youths, age 14 and 15, escaped from the center's recreation area about 11:25 a.m. They were found hiding in a culvert about a half-mile away at 4:15 p.m.
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested early Monday after someone in the vehicle they were in allegedly fired a shot at an unmarked Omaha police vehicle.
Bailey Boswell will spend the rest of her life in prison for her role in the 2017 murder and dismemberment of a Lincoln store clerk, a three-judge panel ruled Monday.
An 83-year-old woman was shot to death and her 86-year-old husband was wounded during a domestic disturbance in Pottawattamie County.
Here's a look at the timeline of the events in the Sydney Loofe murder case.
Two men were taken to an Omaha hospital early Sunday after multiple gunshots were fired at a large party near 50th and Castelar Streets.
Authorities have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on the John F. Kennedy Freeway as 32-year-old Luis Chavez.
A former Nebraska State trooper told jurors Friday he thought he had justification to kill a motorist after he led the trooper and a colleague on a 50-minute chase that reached speeds of 110 mph.
Nebraska State Patrol confiscated methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Hall County.
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger will leave the Omaha Police Department at the end of the month to become the Deputy Chief at the Eppley Airfield Police Department.
Elijah Robinson drove another teen around a North Omaha neighborhood on Oct. 18 looking for rival gang members, eventually killing an 18-year-old, a prosecutor said Friday.
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher