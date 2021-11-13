Man shot multiple times following altercation in North Omaha, police say

A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday night after being shot multiple times following an altercation near Omaha's Fontenelle Park.

Police responded to North 38th Street and Meredith Avenue for a reported shooting at about 9:30 p.m. where they found the man with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

According to police, the man was involved in an alternation in the area of 41st Street and Ames Avenue shortly before the shooting.

Police described the vehicle used by the suspected shooter as a 2004 or 2005 black Chevrolet Tahoe with silver trim and a roof rack.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

