Man shot with BB gun over wearing mask at Omaha Aldi

A man who was wearing a mask was shot in the neck with a BB gun at an Omaha Aldi Tuesday in an apparent confrontation over masks.

Phil Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said the incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the vestibule of the Aldi as one man was leaving and another man was entering.

The man who wasn't wearing a mask ran up and spit at the man who was, Anson said.

The two men began scuffling and wrestling, Anson said, and the unmasked man pulled out a pistol-type BB gun and shot the man.

The man who was shot said he had injuries to his face, neck and shoulder and had to pull a pellet out of his shoulder.

"I asked him why he would do that and he said, 'You're on the other team,'" said the man, who asked not to be identified.

The unmasked man has been arrested on suspicion of felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor assault, Anson said.

The altercation occurred at the Aldi at 885 S. 72nd St.

A representative of Aldi could not be reached for comment.

