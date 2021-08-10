Man suspected of killing 23-year-old woman extradited from Kansas to Douglas County

A 46-year-old man suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in Council Bluffs Aug. 3 was extradited from Kansas to the Douglas County Jail Tuesday.

Ralph Bullard faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Leah Verratti, whose body was discovered in Fairmount Park just after 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3.

Bluffs police determined that Verratti had been killed in Omaha, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. Bullard was already in custody in Leavenworth, Kansas, on unrelated charges when police identified him as a suspect.

Shortly after Verratti's body was found, ​Council Bluffs notified Omaha police, who started their own investigation. Homicide detectives found a crime scene at a storage facility parking lot on the Bil-Den Glass property at 6110 Irvington Road, according to Omaha police.

Bullard also faces charges of use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and theft by unlawful taking.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.