 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man suspected of killing 23-year-old woman extradited from Kansas to Douglas County
0 comments

Man suspected of killing 23-year-old woman extradited from Kansas to Douglas County

A 46-year-old man suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in Council Bluffs Aug. 3 was extradited from Kansas to the Douglas County Jail Tuesday.

Ralph Bullard

Bullard

Ralph Bullard faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Leah Verratti, whose body was discovered in Fairmount Park just after 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3.

Bluffs police determined that Verratti had been killed in Omaha, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. Bullard was already in custody in Leavenworth, Kansas, on unrelated charges when police identified him as a suspect.

Shortly after Verratti's body was found, ​Council Bluffs notified Omaha police, who started their own investigation. Homicide detectives found a crime scene at a storage facility parking lot on the Bil-Den Glass property at 6110 Irvington Road, according to Omaha police. 

Bullard also faces charges of use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and theft by unlawful taking.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert