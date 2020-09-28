Man threatened officers, then shot himself inside Douglas County Jail, authorities say

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know exactly where he had it hidden,” he said.

Sellers and Myers said it’s not surprising that arresting officers might miss something in an initial search. Usually when that happens, a person will surrender a contraband item rather than face additional charges, Sellers said.

“You can’t do as thorough a job as you’d like on the street,” he said. “Once you get here, though, there’s a more thorough search.”

Said Myers: “It was a small weapon. It was going to be discovered, but he decided to pull it out himself.”

Myers said the Corrections Department will work with local law enforcement officials to see what, if any, changes need to be made to the arrest and booking process. Both the Corrections Department and the Police Department are doing their own internal reviews, authorities have said.

Myers said staffing problems related to COVID-19 were not a factor Sunday night. At one point, as many as 50 corrections staffers had been infected, but now only one jail employee is ill, he said.

“Our situation dealing with COVID has dramatically improved in the last six weeks,” he said.