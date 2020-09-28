Man threatened officers, then shot himself inside Douglas County Jail, authorities say

Concern swept through Omaha’s law enforcement ranks Sunday night when a call for help was issued for the Douglas County Jail because an inmate had a gun.
Officers knew that jail personnel could be vulnerable because they don’t carry guns, though they do have other means of protection.
As police cars swarmed downtown, Brandon Jennings, a 22-year-old Omaha man brought in on suspicion of robbery and domestic violence, instead turned the gun on himself. Jennings survived the shooting and was in critical condition Monday evening at the Nebraska Medical Center.
Corrections Director Mike Myers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Sellers were subdued at a Monday afternoon press conference on the shooting and investigation.
“We have some staff that are shaken up,” Myers said. “It’s unfortunate that the individual chose to make the decision he made, to injure himself, but we are beyond blessed no one else was injured.”
Jennings threatened jail personnel, then took refuge in a dressing room and shot himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sellers said it’s not yet clear where Jennings had hidden the small gun, about the size of a person’s palm. Also not known, he said, is whether Jennings legally owned the gun.
The Omaha Police Department has said its officers searched Jennings after arresting him and before cuffing him and putting him in a police vehicle, Sellers said.
Police also alerted jail personnel that Jennings was combative and that their help would be needed when police arrived at the jail, Myers said. Not immediately available were the details on what led to Jennings’s arrest.
Police arrived with Jennings at 9:33 p.m. Jail personnel immediately ushered Jennings into a secure area of the jail, and the police left. As soon as corrections officers began to search him at 9:41 p.m., Jennings pulled out the gun.
The call for help went out at 9:42 p.m. Dozens of officers from the Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol raced downtown in response to the “help-an-officer” call issued by emergency dispatchers.
After Jennings disappeared into the dressing room, a single gunshot was heard.
Jennings, who had shot himself in the head, was “conscious and alert” afterward, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Sellers said the investigation will include a review of surveillance video from inside the jail and interviews with those involved. Unless an officer actually saw Jennings pull out the gun, Sellers said, it’s possible that authorities may not learn how it was concealed.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever know exactly where he had it hidden,” he said.
Sellers and Myers said it’s not surprising that arresting officers might miss something in an initial search. Usually when that happens, a person will surrender a contraband item rather than face additional charges, Sellers said.
“You can’t do as thorough a job as you’d like on the street,” he said. “Once you get here, though, there’s a more thorough search.”
Said Myers: “It was a small weapon. It was going to be discovered, but he decided to pull it out himself.”
Myers said the Corrections Department will work with local law enforcement officials to see what, if any, changes need to be made to the arrest and booking process. Both the Corrections Department and the Police Department are doing their own internal reviews, authorities have said.
Myers said staffing problems related to COVID-19 were not a factor Sunday night. At one point, as many as 50 corrections staffers had been infected, but now only one jail employee is ill, he said.
“Our situation dealing with COVID has dramatically improved in the last six weeks,” he said.
Mental health assistance is being offered to those affected by the event, Myers said.
“I am indebted to our staff for the service they provide our community during these unprecedented times,” he said. “Their professionalism, compassion, bravery in what is an inherently dangerous profession is beyond commendable.”
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057
