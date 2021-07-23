Man to spend 8 to 10 years in prison in 'brutal' beating of homeless Omaha man

Four homeless men were sleeping under a bridge along the Keystone Trail in central Omaha a year ago.

Two of them got into an argument. One of them beat the other to a pulp, nearly killing him "for no reason," according to one of the men gathered in the makeshift homeless camp.

For that, Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon sentenced Francisco Moya this week to 16 to 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree assault in the beating of Byron Spindler.

Under state law, which cuts most sentences in half, Moya must serve eight years before he is eligible for parole; absent parole, he’ll serve 10 years. He faced up to the equivalent of 25 years in prison, real time.

Prosecutor Amy Jacobsen, a deputy Douglas County attorney, said she treated the case as if it were a murder case for two reasons:

• The victim, Spindler, was perilously close to dying; he had been beaten so brutally that Moya had left him, thinking he was dead, Jacobsen alleged.

• Spindler had no recollection of the attack and, in that sense, was a lot like a murder victim who couldn’t testify.