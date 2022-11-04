 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man was driving over 150 mph on I-29 before crash, Bluffs police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger over 150 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 29 this summer when his car crashed into a pickup truck, Council Bluffs police said Friday.

Council Bluffs police had been sent to investigate a crash on southbound I-29 about 12:05 a.m. Aug. 21, police said in a press release. They determined that a southbound car driven by Evaristo Javier Garcia was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a Chevy S10 pickup driven by Dorothy Drelicharz, 51. Both drivers then lost control of their vehicles and crashed.

Drelicharz was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter for treatment of multiple serious injuries. Passengers in the Challenger were taken to area hospitals in ambulances for treatment.

Garcia turned himself in to the Pottawattamie County Jail on Friday. He is set to appear in court next week.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

