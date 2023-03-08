An Omaha man has pleaded guilty to his part in a multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme that he and his partner used to fund their lavish lifestyle.
Jeffrey Stenstrom, 42, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.
Stenstrom and his partner Brett A. Cook embezzled upwards of $5.1 million from Omaha property management company Darland Properties LLC, which Cook was vice president of, according to Stenstrom's plea deal. Stenstrom and Cook obtained the money by overbilling for contracting work, billing for work that was not performed and obtaining insurance proceeds from the fraudulent invoices.
Cook was found dead in May after federal agents searched his home, and his death was ruled a suicide, The World-Herald previously reported.
Under the plea agreement, Stenstrom faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000, twice the amount of the laundered funds or both. Stenstrom has also agreed to pay restitution of no less than $5.1 million to Darland Properties, according to the release.
Stenstrom will also forfeit multiple properties in Nebraska, a residence in Arizona, multiple vehicles including a 2020 McLaren 600 LT Spider, jewelry and multiple life insurances policies worth over $2 million, the release said.
Stenstrom's sentencing is scheduled for June 2 and a federal judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation be conducted, the release said.
Stenstrom also has a pending sentencing for income tax evasion in which he faces up to five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine and will pay just under $2 million in restitution to the IRS, according to the release.
