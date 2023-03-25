A 24-year-old man was found not responsible by reason of insanity for the 2021 killing of his father in Omaha.
Julian Lopez was found by a district court judge during a bench trial Thursday to have been legally insane when he shot his father seven times in the face and back in the early morning hours of July 16, 2021. Lopez, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, initially claimed to police that his father, 40-year-old Jose Valenzuela, instructed Lopez to shoot him.
Lopez primarily lived in Palm Bay, Florida, with his mother, but had traveled to Omaha to visit his father in summer 2021. He stayed with his father, his father’s fiancée and the couple’s 5-year-old child at their apartment in the Tudor Heights complex near Interstate 680 and West Maple Road.
At the time of his visit, Lopez was serving a five-year probation term out of Florida for stabbing his stepfather nine times.
According to testimony from investigators, Valenzuela’s fiancée told police that she saw Lopez seated at the kitchen table shortly before the shooting. He was repeatedly picking up the table and slamming it on the ground. She went to tell Valenzuela, who was smoking outside, to speak with his son.
Shortly after Valenzuela was seen on security footage re-entering the apartment, his fiancée reported hearing what she thought were fireworks as she put their child to bed. Lopez had reportedly lit fireworks in the home before, so she wasn’t “immediately concerned” about the sound.
After not being able to locate Valenzuela in the home, his fiancée went outside and began calling his name. When she couldn’t find him, she flagged down security officers who notified Omaha police.
Valenzuela was eventually found dead in the apartment. An autopsy later found he had at least 16 “defects” because of injuries from bullets, and was shot in the face and back.
Lopez stayed in the apartment and surrendered to police when they arrived at the scene. He later told investigators that his father had given him the gun and told Lopez to shoot him. At first, Lopez said, he took the gun and sat on it, but when his father began working toward him, he shot once or twice into the wall and then twice at his father.
Lopez was charged with second-degree murder and firearm use after the killing. He pleaded not guilty.
In October 2021, Lopez’s attorney filed a motion to determine if he was competent to stand trial. By January, the court found that he was incompetent at the time and committed him to the Lincoln Regional Center. He was again declared incompetent to stand trial in August 2022.
Earlier this year, Lopez’s attorney notified the court that he intended to rely on the insanity defense. In order to be acquitted by reason of insanity in Nebraska, a defendant must prove that they had a mental disease or defect at the time of the crime and that they did not understand the consequences of their actions or the difference between right and wrong.
At Thursday’s hearing, Douglas County District Judge Duane Dougherty found Lopez competent to stand trial. Lopez then advised that he wished to waive his right to a jury trial, instead seeking a bench trial with Dougherty. This request was granted and the bench trial began immediately, according to court documents.
After considering evidence from both parties, Dougherty found Lopez was not responsible by reason of insanity and entered a verdict of acquittal.
Lopez will remain committed at the Lincoln Regional Center.
