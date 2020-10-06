 Skip to main content
Man who shot himself at Douglas County Jail booked on additional charges
Man who shot himself at Douglas County Jail booked on additional charges

The 22-year-old inmate who shot himself at the Douglas County Jail last week has been released from the hospital and booked back into jail. 

Brandon Jennings of Omaha faces 10 counts of terroristic threats, 10 counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, two other firearms charges and one count of escape.

brandon jennings (copy)

Brandon Jennings

He was booked into the Sarpy County Jail about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for "safekeeping," according to jail records. 

On Sept. 27, Jennings was in the intake area being booked on domestic assault and carjacking. When corrections officers began to search him, he grabbed a small palm-sized gun that had been concealed.

Jennings first threatened corrections staff with the gun, then went into a dressing room and fired one gunshot, which hit himself, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

It's unclear how Jennings concealed the gun. Douglas County Corrections and the Omaha Police Department have said they will conduct an internal investigation into the matter, and security camera footage also will be reviewed. 

Corrections staff do not carry guns, so the officers were shaken up, Corrections Director Mike Myers said last week.  

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

