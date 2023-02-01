Man who threw a Glock onto car wash roof sentenced for illegally possessing a handgun

A 24-year-old Council Bluffs man was sentenced Tuesday to three years and one month in federal prison for a firearms violation.

Christopher L. Meadows pleaded guilty in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Iowa to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Meadows must serve three years of supervised release.

In January 2022, law enforcement was called to Harrah’s Casino and encountered Meadows, who ran from officers and threw something on the roof of a car wash. Officers later located a Glock .45-caliber handgun on the roof.

Meadows was prohibited from possessing firearms because he is a felon and was a drug user, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa. The Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023