Man who was hit in eye by pepper ball during Omaha protests plans to file lawsuit

It has been difficult for Brodigan, who’s 30, to watch Keup manage his injury and adapt to his changed circumstances. The couple want to travel and do normal activities together. Keup hasn’t gone swimming or flown since his injury, and they’re constantly thinking about the potential complications.

“It’s hard to plan, and it’s hard to really know what’s gonna come with future surgeries and stuff like that he has worries about,” Brodigan said. “It’s just that increase of anxiety for both of us on what’s going to happen or what’s happening. So the concern of the unknown.”

Keup is bracing for upcoming Fourth of July festivities, because hearing fireworks is unbearable to him now. The couple might travel to a remote location to avoid the loud bangs and bright flashes of light.

While he still can perform daily minor tasks, they often cause problems. He frequently runs into objects — recently, he smacked into the wall after showering. And another day, while pulling the starting cord on the mower, he misjudged the space he had and his elbow slapped the rocky side of his home.

“And I still can’t seem to get down handing things off from one person to the other. I always have to really examine what I’m about to grab and then try and get it from them, and I still miss half the time,” he said.