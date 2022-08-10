 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man whose body was found in northern Douglas County is identified

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday in what officials say was a homicide. 

Lamar A. Nedd, 46, who the Sheriff's Office said was known as "Freddy Dead," was found dead near 75th Street and Rainwood Road around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. 

The slaying is under investigation. The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about what happened call a tip line at 402-444-6000.

World-Herald archives show Nedd was one of four men in a car that was fired upon in December 2014 near 30th Street and Meredith Avenue.

Two of the four men were killed when Harold Baker fired 30 shots from a semiautomatic rifle into it. Nedd was not shot. Baker, who is now 28, was sentenced in 2016 to two consecutive life sentences in the shooting.

