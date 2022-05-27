Man with chainsaw arrested after altercation near Holy Cross in Omaha

A Friday morning disturbance involving a man with a chainsaw near Holy Cross Catholic Church and School resulted in an arrest.

According to a statement from the Omaha Police Department, officers were called to a disturbance near 45th Street and Woolworth Avenue shortly before 8:50 a.m. Friday.

A 20-year-old man was going door to door in the area with a chainsaw to "make money," presumably offering to do lawn care for neighborhood residents, according to police. An argument ensued after a homeowner confronted the man and the man allegedly threatened the homeowner.

After the argument, the homeowner began to chase the man down the street, according to police. The man dropped the chainsaw before he was tackled near Holy Cross Catholic Church at 48th Street and Woolworth Avenue.

The man attempted to enter Holy Cross to get away from the homeowner who was chasing him, and he had "no intent" to "cause harm to anyone inside," according to police.

Multiple "drug pipes" were found on the man, according to police, who arrested the man on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

