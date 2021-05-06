Man wounded in shooting near 73rd and Corby Streets; Omaha police make arrest

Omaha police responded to the scene of a shooting at 7315 Corby St. on Thursday. Absalom Franklin was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was determined to have wounds that were not life-threatening.
A man was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in north-central Omaha.
Omaha police responded to reports of a shooting near 73rd and Corby Streets just before 1:45 p.m. There, they found 46-year-old Absalom Franklin with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
Omaha police searched for and eventually arrested Hairo Ogando, 19, near 120th Street and West Dodge Road. Ogando was arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon.
