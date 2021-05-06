 Skip to main content
Man wounded in shooting near 73rd and Corby Streets; Omaha police make arrest
A man was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in north-central Omaha.

Omaha police responded to reports of a shooting near 73rd and Corby Streets just before 1:45 p.m. There, they found 46-year-old Absalom Franklin with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Franklin was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was determined to have wounds that were not life-threatening.

Omaha police searched for and eventually arrested Hairo Ogando, 19, near 120th Street and West Dodge Road. Ogando was arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

