Manslaughter indictment evokes surprise among Omahans gearing up for different outcome

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the group of about 30 people who had gathered Tuesday on a street corner in Dundee heard that Jake Gardner had been charged, many jumped to their feet and yelled with excitement.

A grand jury had just charged Gardner, 38, with manslaughter and three other felonies in connection with the May 30 death of Omahan James Scurlock, 22, during protests in downtown Omaha.

Bear Alexander said he was shocked and elated by the decision.

An organizer of the proBLAC organization, Alexander said many demonstrations had been planned for Tuesday night. But the with news of the indictment, those plans changed to celebrations.

"We're going to be celebrating for that first step in justice for our brother," Alexander said. "Now, I still don't have that much faith in our system, but they proved me wrong this time, so I can only hope."

Fellow organizers Peyton Zyla and Markell Riley shared in Alexander's surprise. All three have helped organize protests in recent months.