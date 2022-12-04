McDonald's employee sprayed with chemical during robbery in southwest Omaha

A man used a chemical spray to attack a fast-food restaurant employee Saturday night before stealing an undetermined amount of money in southwest Omaha.

The robbery occurred about 9 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant near 108th and Q Streets, an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. The employee was not seriously injured.

Investigators determined that the robber walked up to the the drive-through window of the McDonald's and sprayed the employee. The man then took the drawer from the drive-through cash register and fled south on foot.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.