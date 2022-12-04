McDonald's employee sprayed with chemical during robbery in southwest Omaha

A man used a chemical spray to attack a fast-food restaurant employee Saturday night before stealing an undetermined amount of money in southwest Omaha.
The robbery occurred about 9 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant near 108th and Q Streets, an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. The employee was not seriously injured.
Investigators determined that the robber walked up to the the drive-through window of the McDonald's and sprayed the employee. The man then took the drawer from the drive-through cash register and fled south on foot.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A Thursday morning fire in a south Lincoln apartment complex caused at least $250,000 in damage.
Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph pushed, punched and choked his wife and pulled her hair during an argument the couple had over infidelity, Lincoln police allege in a court document filed Thursday.
Police have arrested four men following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Omaha Wednesday night.
Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the September killing of another 13-year-old boy.
A former assistant warden at a state prison in Lincoln has been sentenced to a year in the county jail for unlawful acts involving a relationship with an inmate.
Nebraska's high court heard arguments over whether a former Indiana doctor on death row for the revenge killings of four people in Omaha should be resentenced due to errors the first time around.
Omaha police have arrested a second 13-year-old boy on suspicion of killing another teen in September.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday for the September killing of Lenny Rodriguez, a 13-year-old eighth grader at Ralston Middle School.
A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail.
Two Nebraska women are suing the makers of pressure cookers in separate product-liability lawsuits after both sustained injuries when the cookers exploded.
With former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pleading guilty to a misdemeanor this past week, the question remains: Will any of the law enforcement officials he conspired with be held liable?
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Cari Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony, according to court documents.
Omaha Crime Stoppers announced Friday that it would increase the reward amount from $5,000 to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of Keanu Louis.
A teen fatally shot another in Imperial, Nebraska, overnight Thursday, authorities said.
An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter.
An Omaha man who shot two teenagers at a downtown parking garage may have used two guns, witnesses told police.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a Gering police officer shot and injured a man who had threatened to harm himself.
An Omaha woman was sentenced after taking her daughter to get an abortion then bringing the child home to be raped by the same man for the next three years.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272