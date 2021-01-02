Medics administer CPR to 1 of 2 men shot in North Omaha drive-by

Medics worked to resuscitate one of two men taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after a drive-by shooting.

One man who was shot in front of Transitions Barber & Beauty shop at 3318 N. 24th St. was being given CPR en route, officials said. The other man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the men who were shot were in their late 20s or early 30s.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the shop about 4:20 p.m., said Omaha Police Lt. Tim Woolman.

Police blocked 24th Street between Pinkney and Emmet Streets.

