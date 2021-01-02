 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medics administer CPR to 1 of 2 men shot in North Omaha drive-by
0 comments

Medics administer CPR to 1 of 2 men shot in North Omaha drive-by

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_0355

Police investigate a drive-by shooting near 24th and Emmet Streets Saturday that left one man with serious injuries and another in extremely critical condition.

 Jessica Wade

Medics worked to resuscitate one of two men taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after a drive-by shooting.

One man who was shot in front of Transitions Barber & Beauty shop at 3318 N. 24th St. was being given CPR en route, officials said. The other man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the men who were shot were in their late 20s or early 30s.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the shop about 4:20 p.m., said Omaha Police Lt. Tim Woolman.

Police blocked 24th Street between Pinkney and Emmet Streets.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert