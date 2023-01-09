Men searched for addresses before shooting at Omaha house with 15-year-old girl inside

Cynthia Williams recalled the November night her granddaughter was fatally shot inside their Omaha home when gunmen unloaded at least 37 bullets from the driveway.

Fifteen-year-old Synthia Elliott, who lived with her sister, her mother and Williams in the house near 37th and Pinkney Streets, had been home for only about an hour, Williams said. The girl was the only person home when the shooting occurred about 8:40 p.m. Nov. 30. She was struck in the head and found dead in a bedroom by Omaha police officers who were investigating the shooting.

Williams said her son had picked her up from the house about 45 minutes before the shooting occurred.

"If they had came by earlier, or if he had not picked me up when he did, I would have been in that bedroom with her," Williams said. She added that Elliott has no connection to the men accused of killing her. "Somebody put them up to shooting up the house ... Either that or they just totally got the wrong house."

While the motive of the gunmen remains unclear, an Omaha police detective testified Monday that one of the men searched on his phone for two addresses that aren't on 37th Street. The house where Elliott was shot was the next valid house number on the street.

Three men — Jarrious Hill, 19, Latrail Washington, 20, and Selassie Spencer, 20 — will stand trial on first-degree murder and firearm charges in connection with Elliott's death, a judge ruled Monday. A fourth man, 19-year-old Kash Davis, has his preliminary hearing scheduled in February on first-degree murder and firearm use charges.

Two witnesses saw a black Mini Cooper drive up to the home. Four men wearing surgical masks and coats got out of the car, Omaha Police Detective Michael Young testified. The men returned to the car and then went back to the house, where all four shot at the building, Young said.

Police found 32 spent 9 mm casings and five spent .45-caliber casings in the street and driveway. Inside, officers found 17 projectiles.

When the description of the Mini Cooper was shared, Omaha Police Department gang unit detectives quickly said a black Mini Cooper had "eluded them" on Nov. 27, and they had the plate number. The car had been reported stolen three days earlier.

Authorities were able to track the car. A sergeant went to apartments near North 93rd Avenue and Blair High Road to watch the car. Four men left the Mini Cooper and went to Davis' sister's apartment, Young said, but stayed there only briefly. They then walked nearby to Davis' mother's apartment, and Davis used his mom's phone to make some calls before they all left.

About 9:50 p.m., Young said, a silver Hyundai Sonata parked near the Mini Cooper. One man, later identified as Spencer, went to open the door of the Mini Cooper holding a bottle of glass cleaner. But before he got in the car, he was confronted by the sergeant. Spencer ran about half a block but was taken into custody. Davis, Washington and Hill remained inside the Sonata and were detained. Police later confirmed that two other people who were inside the car were not in the area of the shooting when it occurred and they were excluded as suspects.

Officials searched Washington's phone, which showed that he had looked up two consecutive addresses with house numbers that did not exist on 37th Street. Washington had saved Google Maps street view photos of the home where Elliott was shot. Young said it was the next number in sequence after the two invalid house numbers.

Officers searched the Mini Cooper and found what appeared to be blood on the steering wheel and door handle. Spencer had a cut on his forehead and had been bleeding, Young said. Spencer's DNA could not be excluded as a major contributor to the blood, Young said.

Investigators searched Davis' bedroom at his mother's house and found several firearms. Spencer, Hill and Washington could not be excluded as major contributors to DNA found on at least one of the guns. Officials ran ballistics and firearms tests on the guns and found that they had been used in the shooting.

After the hearing, Williams said she wishes for justice for her granddaughter, who was a sophomore at Omaha North High School. Elliott assisted the physical trainer for the football and wrestling teams, loved music and was always dancing, especially on the social media app TikTok, according to several relatives who attended Monday's hearing.

"She was wise for her age — she had a lot of common sense," Williams said. "You couldn't have a bad day around her because she was always trying to cheer people on."

No matter what happens, Williams said, she believes God is in control.

"Personally, I think it was completely unnecessary," Williams said. "She was killed for no reason."