Millard North principal received email in 2018 about sexual allegations against Andrew McGreevy

In the oldest case, a woman said McGreevy digitally penetrated her in November 2008 when she was 17 years old. They were backstage during a theater group performance at the former Pizza Shoppe Collective in Benson, which was at 6058 Maple St.

Another woman, now 31, said she was “sexually assaulted by penetration and possibly drugged” by McGreevy at his midtown apartment in 2009 when she was 20 years old, according to a police report.

McGreevy had invited her to a party with friends, but when she arrived, she was the only person there, according to an affidavit. The two had a few drinks and then “things started to go fuzzy.” She said she remembered McGreevy trying to kiss her but she told him no and that she had a boyfriend.

The next morning, the woman said, she woke up naked in his bed with vaginal and abdominal pain. She grabbed her clothes and left. Later that day, she said, she asked McGreevy what happened, and he said they “hooked up,” even though she told police she did not consent to sex.

She said she told him she had no memory of the night and McGreevy told her, “You wanted it.”