Millard North principal received email in 2018 about sexual allegations against Andrew McGreevy

Two years ago, Molly Welsh wrote a message on her Facebook page about Millard North teacher Andrew McGreevy, whom she accused of “sexual nastiness.”
She added to the post multiple times. First, she said 11 women had contacted her about McGreevy’s actions. Then 15 people. Then 20 people who had shared stories and thanked her for calling out his “vile behavior over the years.”
“He is sleazy and manipulative and I have refused to work with him for over a decade,” Welsh wrote, at one point nicknaming him “McSkeevy.”
“Don’t work with predators. Warn others.”
Someone saw Welsh’s post and emailed Millard North High School Principal Brian Begley in June 2018, The World-Herald verified. The person mentioned a possible Child Protective Services investigation and attached the screenshot of Welsh's Facebook thread, which could be seen by anyone.
“I thought you should be aware of these accusations against him and the risk he poses to the children,” the person wrote.
According to Omaha police, Begley did not pass on the 2018 allegations to them. Omaha Police Lt. Tracey Scherer, who heads the department's special victims unit, said police had not received any reports naming McGreevy until this summer, when three women and a girl spoke to police about McGreevy.
Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said investigators are probing several aspects of the case, including why the matter wasn't reported to authorities in 2018. State law requires everyone — especially school employees, social workers, doctors and nurses — to contact authorities if they suspect child abuse.
Earlier this week, the Millard Public Schools district said in a statement that “concerns regarding Mr. McGreevy’s behavior outside of school were brought to our attention mid-summer” this year and that district officials gave that information to Omaha police, Child Protective Services and the Public Practices Commission. That statement did not mention the 2018 email alerting Begley to the allegations against McGreevy.
After The World-Herald obtained the 2018 email and asked the district about it, Rebecca Kleeman, a spokeswoman for the Millard school district, issued another statement Friday: "On June 11, 2018, our principal received an email with a screenshot of a Facebook post. This is the only email we can locate, so I assume it is the email you are referencing. The principal consulted with HR on the same day.
"We can and always will report allegations of criminal behavior as we did this summer in this case. We do not act on allegations against character without substantiation ... Protecting the safety and wellbeing of our students is always our top priority."
McGreevy has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The Facebook thread forwarded to Begley contained references that Welsh had received 20 allegations about McGreevy's behavior over the years. Some of the women who reached out to Welsh have since contacted police.
The person who emailed the allegations to Begley said she never heard back from him.
McGreevy, who was hired by the district four years ago, continued to teach English at Millard North. So far, authorities say, none of the alleged victims are or were his students at the high school.
Many of the women came into contact with McGreevy through his involvement in theater productions; three of the four alleged assaults were said to have occurred 10 or more years ago.
McGreevy, 40, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault on a child.
A judge ordered that he be held on $2 million bail. He would have to post 10% of that, or $200,000, to be released.
The three women and a girl told Omaha police detectives in late July or early August that they were sexually assaulted by McGreevy.
Beadle said investigators have gotten corroboration — that the women had told others what happened.
In the oldest case, a woman said McGreevy digitally penetrated her in November 2008 when she was 17 years old. They were backstage during a theater group performance at the former Pizza Shoppe Collective in Benson, which was at 6058 Maple St.
Another woman, now 31, said she was “sexually assaulted by penetration and possibly drugged” by McGreevy at his midtown apartment in 2009 when she was 20 years old, according to a police report.
McGreevy had invited her to a party with friends, but when she arrived, she was the only person there, according to an affidavit. The two had a few drinks and then “things started to go fuzzy.” She said she remembered McGreevy trying to kiss her but she told him no and that she had a boyfriend.
The next morning, the woman said, she woke up naked in his bed with vaginal and abdominal pain. She grabbed her clothes and left. Later that day, she said, she asked McGreevy what happened, and he said they “hooked up,” even though she told police she did not consent to sex.
She said she told him she had no memory of the night and McGreevy told her, “You wanted it.”
A third woman, now 36 years old, said McGreevy sexually assaulted her in June 2010. According to an affidavit, McGreevy had invited the woman to movies with friends, but when the woman arrived, McGreevy was the only person there.
“McGreevy told (the woman) some of the people had canceled and others were meeting them at the movie theater; no one ever came to the movie theater,” according to the affidavit.
McGreevy then drove the woman back to her car, which was parked outside his theater production building at 222 S. 19th St. The woman said he grabbed her hand, took her into the green room and sat her on the couch, forcing her to perform oral sex.
The woman was “frozen and in shock when the sexual assault was taking place,” the affidavit said. She “blamed herself, thinking she must have done something to make McGreevy believe he could do that to her.”
The woman told police she felt violated and immediately left.
Also, a girl and her mother reported that McGreevy sexually assaulted the girl when she was between 10 and 11 years old — as recently as 2014.
The women either declined to comment for this article or could not be reached. The girl’s mother declined to comment.
Beadle said more women may come forward now that McGreevy's arrest has been publicized and he is in jail.
“There’s strength in numbers," she said. "It gives people a little more courage when they know they’re not alone.”
McGreevy’s attorney, Steve Lefler, said that because the cases are older, it makes an investigation “more problematic.”
“It puts the burden on people’s memories,” he said.
Lefler said McGreevy is married and has four children, three with his current wife. McGreevy has lived in Omaha for 21 years, Lefler said.
McGreevy sometimes refers to himself as “Faustus McGreeves.” On his Vimeo page, where he has posted trailers and clips of his work, he says he is a writer, director, actor and producer.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Omaha Police Department's child victim and sexual assault unit at 402-444-5636 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).
