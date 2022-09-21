Millard North student arrested after reportedly bringing loaded gun on campus

A Millard North student was arrested Tuesday after reportedly bringing a loaded gun onto the school's campus, according to a letter sent out to school families.

Three students were involved in a fight after school at the corner of the school's property near 144th and Pacific Streets when an off-duty police officer saw the students move off of school property, Principal Aaron Bearinger wrote in the letter Wednesday. The off-duty officer intervened and found a loaded gun on one of the students, according to the letter.

Officials believe the student had the weapon on school property after hours but not during the school day, according to the letter, which noted that the student had not been at school for part of the day Tuesday.

The school was made aware of the incident Wednesday morning and is investigating the situation, according to the letter. The gun was confiscated by police after the incident and the student was not at school Wednesday.

Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said he couldn't confirm if a gun was brought onto school property, but said a male teen was arrested in the area of the school Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The school will also apply consequences as outlined in its code of conduct, the letter said.

"Safety is always our top priority, and we take this very seriously," Bearinger wrote in the letter. "We will never tolerate a weapon on our campus."