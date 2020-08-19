You are the owner of this article.
Millard North teacher arrested in 2008 alleged sexual assault
Millard North teacher arrested in 2008 alleged sexual assault

A Millard North High School teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first degree sexual assault after a woman told Omaha police he molested her when she was a teenager.

Andrew McGreevy

Andrew B. McGreevy, 40, has been placed on paid leave from Millard Public Schools, according to Rebecca Kleeman, district spokeswoman. He has been an English teacher there for four years.

The alleged incident occurred in 2008 at the Pizze Shoppe theater in Benson, according to the woman's statement to police.

The woman said she was 17 years old at the time and she and McGreevy were backstage at the theater, 6058 Maple St. She said she was wearing a hospital gown for her role and that McGreevy put his hand inside the gown and penetrated her.

According to court documents, Millard North Principal Brian Begley received several letters of complaint this summer about McGreevy. Kleeman said the district forwarded the complaints to the proper authorities, including Omaha Police, Child Protective Services and the Public Practices Commission. Additionally, he was put on leave. 

McGreevy, who was in the Douglas County Jail Wednesday night, was unavailable for comment.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

