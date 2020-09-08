Millard North teacher charged with 2 more counts of first-degree sexual assault

A Millard North teacher who was arrested last month has been charged with two more counts of first-degree sexual assault.
Andrew McGreevy, 40, now faces five counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with separate alleged assaults of five women and one girl dating back to 2002 and as recently as 2014.
McGreevy appeared in court Tuesday to face the two recently filed first-degree sexual assault charges. Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon set bail on those charges at $1 million, which makes McGreevy’s total bail $3 million.
McGreevy was placed on administrative leave by the school district soon after he was arrested Aug. 19.
A prosecutor said Tuesday that one woman told police she was sexually assaulted by McGreevy at his apartment in September 2002. He tried to kiss her, she said, but she refused. The prosecutor said McGreevy then pushed the woman to the floor, laid on top of her and forced her to perform oral sex.
Another woman said she had gone into a bathroom during a party, and when she came out, everyone but McGreevy had left. She said he tried to make sexual advances toward her, but she told him she had a boyfriend. The prosecutor said McGreevy then took off his pants and forced her to perform oral sex.
McGreevy worked for four years as a Millard North High School English teacher. In June 2018, someone sent Millard North Principal Brian Begley a screenshot of a public Facebook post that included comments from people accusing McGreevy of “sexual nastiness” and vile behavior.
Omaha police said Begley did not pass on those allegations to them. Police had not received any reports naming McGreevy until this summer, when three women and a girl spoke to officers about McGreevy.
In a statement last month, the Millard Public Schools said that “concerns regarding Mr. McGreevy’s behavior outside of school were brought to our attention mid-summer” this year and that district officials gave that information to Omaha police, CPS and the Professional Practices Commission. The district said Begley referred the 2018 email to Millard's human resources office, but said officials “do not act on allegations against character without substantiation.”
alia.conley@owh.com
