Millard North teacher charged with 2 more counts of first-degree sexual assault

A Millard North teacher who was arrested last month has been charged with two more counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Andrew McGreevy, 40, now faces five counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with separate alleged assaults of five women and one girl dating back to 2002 and as recently as 2014.

McGreevy appeared in court Tuesday to face the two recently filed first-degree sexual assault charges. Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon set bail on those charges at $1 million, which makes McGreevy’s total bail $3 million.

McGreevy was placed on administrative leave by the school district soon after he was arrested Aug. 19.

A prosecutor said Tuesday that one woman told police she was sexually assaulted by McGreevy at his apartment in September 2002. He tried to kiss her, she said, but she refused. The prosecutor said McGreevy then pushed the woman to the floor, laid on top of her and forced her to perform oral sex.