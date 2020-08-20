Millard North teacher faces more sexual assault allegations

Three women and a girl have told Omaha police detectives that they were sexually assaulted by a Millard North teacher.
Andrew McGreevy, 40, has been booked on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
McGreevy has been charged in a warrant on one of the first-degree sexual assault counts. In that case, a 29-year-old woman told police in July that McGreevy digitally penetrated her in November 2008 while they were backstage during a theater group performance.
The woman was 17 years old at the time and had been performing at the former theater and restaurant the Pizza Shoppe Collective in Benson, which was at 6058 Maple St. McGreevy would have been 28 years old at that time.
Additional allegations surfaced Thursday from two women and a girl who talked to police in late July or early August.
A 31-year-old woman told police she was "sexually assaulted by penetration and possibly drugged" by McGreevy at his midtown home in February 2009, when she was 20 years old, according to a police report.
A 36-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted by McGreevy in June 2010 at a downtown building, a police report said.
A 17-year-old girl said McGreevy sexually assaulted her when she was between 11 and 14 years old — from 2013 to 2016 — at a house in Omaha where McGreevy lived.
The women either declined to comment or were unable to be reached. The girl's mother declined to comment.
McGreevy has worked for Millard Public Schools for four years as an English teacher, said Rebecca Kleeman, a district spokeswoman. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.
"Concerns regarding Mr. McGreevy's behavior outside of school were brought to our attention mid-summer," she said in a statement Wednesday night. "We reported the allegations brought to us to the proper authorities."
McGreevy, who also is known as Faustus McGreeves, was active in the local movie community. He describes himself as a writer, director, actor and producer in his Vimeo bio, where dozens of short movies or trailers have been posted. He recently had been creating a web series.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Child Victim and Sexual Assault Unit at 402-444-5636 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).
