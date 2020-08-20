Millard North teacher faces more sexual assault allegations

A 36-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted by McGreevy in June 2010 at a downtown building, a police report said.

A 17-year-old girl said McGreevy sexually assaulted her when she was between 11 and 14 years old — from 2013 to 2016 — at a house in Omaha where McGreevy lived.

The women either declined to comment or were unable to be reached. The girl's mother declined to comment.

McGreevy has worked for Millard Public Schools for four years as an English teacher, said Rebecca Kleeman, a district spokeswoman. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"Concerns regarding Mr. McGreevy's behavior outside of school were brought to our attention mid-summer," she said in a statement Wednesday night. "We reported the allegations brought to us to the proper authorities."

McGreevy, who also is known as Faustus McGreeves, was active in the local movie community. He describes himself as a writer, director, actor and producer in his Vimeo bio, where dozens of short movies or trailers have been posted. He recently had been creating a web series.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Child Victim and Sexual Assault Unit at 402-444-5636 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

