Millard North teacher is charged with sexual assault, ordered held on $2 million bail

A Millard North teacher appeared in court Friday to face sexual-assault charges.

Andrew McGreevy, 40, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault on a child.

He was ordered held on $2 million bail. He would have to post 10% of that, or $200,000, to be released.

Three women and a girl told Omaha police detectives in late July or early August that they were sexually assaulted by McGreevy.

In the oldest case, a woman said McGreevy digitally penetrated her in November 2008 when she was 17 years old. They were backstage during a theater group performance at the former Pizza Shoppe Collective in Benson, which was at 6058 Maple St.

Another woman said she was "sexually assaulted by penetration and possibly drugged" by McGreevy at his midtown home in February 2009 when she was 20 years old, according to a police report.

A third woman said McGreevy sexually assaulted her in June 2010 at a downtown building.

And a girl and her mother reported that McGreevy sexually assaulted the girl when she was between 11 and 14 years old — as recently as 2014.