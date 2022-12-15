Minne Lusa house fire was caused by unattended candle, Omaha fire officials say

A house fire in Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood that displaced six people and killed three pets was determined to have been caused by an unattended candle.

The Omaha Fire Department said Thursday that the Dec. 6 fire at 2866 Vane St. was accidental.

Two adults were taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center after the fire, and four children were taken to the hospital in serious condition. An Omaha police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, and a neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Two dogs and one cat died in the fire.

The children, who range in age from 5 to 14 years old, and their parents made it out of the house before firefighters arrived just after 9:15 p.m. The front of the house was engulfed in flames.

Fire officials estimated the loss at $125,000 of the house's $145,500 value, plus $7,500 worth of items damaged.

All members of the family are out of the hospital and staying in temporary housing thanks to the Red Cross, said Gwen Parmenter, the secretary at North Side Christian Church, which has created a fundraiser for the family.

Monetary donations can be mailed to North Side Christian Church at 275 N. 115th St., Omaha, NE 68154 or P.O. Box 12355, Omaha, NE 68112.

Parmenter said the parents still need breathing treatments, but the kids are physically fine. Emotionally, she said, it has been a tough loss.

"It's kind of anytime you go through a trauma, you're OK for a little bit, and then it hits you in the face and you have to deal with it," Parmenter said.

The family has enough clothing for the winter but will need items to fill a home when they move into more permanent housing, likely after the holidays. Parmenter suggested items such as furniture, kitchen supplies, towels or other houseware items. It's not clear whether the family car, which was damaged in the fire, is usable.

Someone already has planned to bring the family a Christmas tree, Parmenter said.

People can arrange to drop off items by calling Parmenter at 402-578-5899.

"They're getting a lot of support from a wide variety of people," Parmenter said. "I know it's appreciated."