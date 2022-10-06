Missing inmate from Omaha community corrections back in custody

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha two weeks ago is back in custody.

Matthew Hurich and Clifford Brown, both inmates at the Omaha facility, left together on Sept. 22. Brown turned himself in to Omaha police on Sept. 26. Hurich was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 28, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Thursday.

Hurich is serving up to 30 years with a minimum of 11 years and eight months on robbery and terroristic threats charges. He was convicted in 2014 and will be eligible for parole in April 2024.

Inmates in community custody facilities are allowed to participate in work, school and religious activities without direct supervision.