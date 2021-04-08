 Skip to main content
Mississippi truck driver pleads no contest to motor vehicle homicide in death of Omahan
A 45-year-old truck driver from Mississippi faces up to a year in jail after pleading no contest Thursday in Douglas County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. 

After entering his plea, George F. Sansing was found guilty by Judge Stephanie Shearer.

The deadly crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. Aug. 24 near 132nd Street and Industrial Road.  According to Omaha police, Sansing was driving a 2015 Freightliner north on 132nd Street when it went through a red light.

A westbound 2004 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Bryan E. Wright, 24, of Omaha, struck the side of the trailer. He was rushed to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress but died shortly after arriving. 

A northbound 2012 GMC Arcadia also was struck by debris from the motorcycle. No one was injured in the GMC.

Sansing, who is from Belden, Mississippi, also could be ordered to pay $1,000 in fines. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

