A 38-year-old woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of motor-vehicle homicide after the pickup truck she was driving collided with a motorcycle in South Omaha.

Gary S. Mangiameli, 45, of Omaha, was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy where he was pronounced dead. The incident occurred about 2:20 a.m. at 26th and L Streets, an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday.

Lorena Lara-Diaz of Marshall, Missouri, was also arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, refusing a preliminary breath test, refusing a drunk driving test and failure to yield the right of way. She is being held in the Douglas County Jail while awaiting a bail hearing.

Investigators determined that Mangiameli was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on L Street. A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lara-Diaz was eastbound on L Street when it struck the motorcycle while turning to go north on U.S. Highway 75.

Mangiameli was wearing an approved helmet at the time of the collision.