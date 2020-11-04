Missouri woman is found guilty of being an accessory in Bellevue homicide

A Missouri woman pleaded no contest Wednesday to being an accessory to the stabbing death of a Bellevue man.
Krystal R. Martin, 22, then was found guilty by Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez. Martin faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced.
Martin is one of five people charged in the June 2018 slaying of Brent Quigley, 38, at his home near 42nd and Harrison Streets.
Christopher J. Reagan, 47, was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery. Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines, also faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and a weapons count.
Davis and Reagan were found to have fatally stabbed Quigley at his home as part of a plan to steal drugs and money. Officers found Quigley lying near the front door of his Bellevue home with at least 20 stab wounds.
Alisia Cooke, 30, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and awaits sentencing. Jonathan Riesgaard, 34, has pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a robbery and also awaits sentencing.
Martin, in an interview with Bellevue police, admitted that she overheard Davis, Reagan and Cooke planning the robbery. Asked why she didn’t contact police, Martin said “she was scared and just following Raymond’s lead.”
During a preliminary hearing, a Bellevue police detective testified that Martin said she saw Reagan holding a bloody knife and ranting after the slaying. She said Davis “was all shook up and could hardly talk,” the detective said.
Police located Reagan and Cooke through a neighbor’s surveillance video and by tracking Quigley’s phone. The phone and other electronic devices were taken from the home.
Martin told police that she and Davis left Omaha after the slaying and traveled to Des Moines, Chicago and Missouri. The two were arrested in Troy, Missouri, on June 30, 2018.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
