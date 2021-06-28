 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mo the goldendoodle to work for Bellevue Police Department as a therapy dog
0 comments

Mo the goldendoodle to work for Bellevue Police Department as a therapy dog

The Bellevue Police Department's newest officer has a lot of training to do. 

Mo, an 8-week-old goldendoodle, is joining the department as a certified therapy dog. 

Mo

Mo, an 8-week-old goldendoodle, is joining the Bellevue Police Department. He'll undergo training to become a certified therapy dog.

The puppy will start working with an Omaha-based trainer next week, said Bellevue Police Sgt. Howard Banks. Mo will train weekly with his soon-to-be handler, Officer Ashley Meyers. 

The addition of a therapy dog has been in the works for a few months, Banks said. Department officials looked at breeders and sought advice from other agencies that use therapy dogs.

The dog's main job will be to offer emotional support to officers and residents during traumatic events, interviews or community outreach events.

"We're hoping that Mo is going to be a great addition to our police department," Banks said. "Hopefully the dog can be utilized for emotional support for police officers, to help them have that friendly dog they can pet on and love on. The dog can provide the same thing for citizens." 

Mo is named after Will Moden, a Colorado State Patrol trooper who was killed while investigating a crash in 2019. Moden loved helping people and he loved dogs, Bellevue police said. 

Mo was donated to the department by Midwest Puppy LLC. Walmart in Bellevue donated the money that will be used to cover expenses for training, equipment and food. 

In addition to Mo, the department also has four dogs in its K9 Unit.

Photos: Omaha-area K-9 units through the years

1 of 38

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert