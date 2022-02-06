More Omaha teenagers are dying at the hands of other teens

YouTurn provides guidance to youths ages 12 to 25 and pairs them with case managers who make at least six contacts with the youths every month.

Last year, the organization served 134 adolescents and young adults with intensive case management programming. Since September, when COVID-related restrictions were lifted in schools, YouTurn staff has engaged with about 150 youths, plus others through focus groups, sports activities or juvenile probation.

Negron identified various factors she thought contributed to the rise in youth gun violence: an increase in the availability of firearms and drugs, a sense of hopelessness and a lack of economic opportunity.

The pandemic exposed and widened those cracks — cutting out positive avenues where kids can learn, interact and relieve stress. In the past two years, Negron said, dealing with stressors or difficult feelings was challenging even for adults. It was worse, she said, for teens who are still developing.