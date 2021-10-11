More than 100 pumpkins destroyed in vandalism at Village Pointe

More than 100 pumpkins hanging from Village Pointe shopping center’s distinctive pumpkin tree were smashed in an act of vandalism Sunday night.

Village Pointe staff discovered the smashed pumpkins Monday morning, general manager Alicia Peters said. The smashed pumpkins represented about half of the pumpkins on the tree, which has been a Halloween staple for more than 10 years.

“It’s really disappointing to see somebody coming out and knowingly doing something like that,” Peters said.

Peters said Village Pointe staff called the Omaha Police Department and filed a police report. A department spokesperson said a report hadn’t been entered into the system as of Monday but added that it can take a few days for a telephone report to come through.

Peters said it’s currently unknown when exactly the vandalism occurred or how many people were involved.

She said it took the staff all morning to clean up the pumpkins, which will likely be replaced in the next couple of days ahead of the Oct. 23 Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee event.

“We definitely want to have the tree looking back to normal,” she said.