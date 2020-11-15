More than 30 shots fired at Omaha home; one man wounded

A person fired over 30 shots at a home at 6301 N. 33rd St. on Sunday evening, striking the house and several vehicles.

Omaha Police Sgt. Alan Peatrowsky said police were dispatched at 8:20 p.m. after ShotSpotter detected several gunshots in the area. Police later learned from the homeowner that two people were working outside the house during the shooting.

Dispatchers later received a call from a man who was wounded at the scene but had since gone home and was taken to a hospital, Peatrowsky.

The sergeant said he did not know if the man was struck with bullets, shrapnel or both.

