More than a dozen people around Omaha report that they've been hit by paintballs

More than a dozen people around Omaha have reported since Saturday night that they have been hit by paintballs.
Most of the incidents were in northeast and southeast Omaha, but a couple of reports were from west Omaha.
The first incident, which occurred Saturday night around 9 p.m., was reported by a 14-year-old boy who told people he was hit in the backside three times. Home video surveillance footage showed a white four-door sedan drive by around that time, but it didn’t show the paintball incident.
Someone who was hit Sunday night reported paintballs were fired at him from people in a black Jeep.
And a person who filed a report about a Monday incident said a white car had sped off afterward.
The people who were hit reported red, circular welts on their bodies.
Police had not reported any arrests by Tuesday morning.