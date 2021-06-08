More than a dozen people around Omaha report that they've been hit by paintballs

More than a dozen people around Omaha have reported since Saturday night that they have been hit by paintballs.

Most of the incidents were in northeast and southeast Omaha, but a couple of reports were from west Omaha.

The first incident, which occurred Saturday night around 9 p.m., was reported by a 14-year-old boy who told people he was hit in the backside three times. Home video surveillance footage showed a white four-door sedan drive by around that time, but it didn’t show the paintball incident.

Someone who was hit Sunday night reported paintballs were fired at him from people in a black Jeep.

And a person who filed a report about a Monday incident said a white car had sped off afterward.

The people who were hit reported red, circular welts on their bodies.

Police had not reported any arrests by Tuesday morning.

