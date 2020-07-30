More workers test positive at Douglas County Jail

Eleven more workers and two more inmates at the Douglas County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We continue to be deeply concerned about the number of positive cases,” Mike Myers, director of Douglas County Department of Corrections, said in a statement issued Thursday evening. Corrections has begun purchasing supplies through CARES Act funding to better protect staff and inmates.

Ten of the workers are corrections officers and the 11th is a contractor, according to the county. All are isolating at home.

In addition to the two inmates who tested positive, a third new case involved an individual who already had the virus upon being admitted to the jail, according to the county. All three are in quarantine.

Additional measures being taken at the jail include:

» Supplying staff with face shields.

» Consolidating staffing where possible

» Working with others in the criminal justice system to reduce the jail's population.

As of Thursday, there were more than 1,130 people in the jail.

So far, a total of 33 employees and two contractors have tested positive. The jail has about 500 employees.