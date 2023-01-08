Mother of 4-year-old who died after ingesting fentanyl charged with negligent child abuse

A young Omaha mother is facing a charge of felony negligent child abuse resulting in death after her 4-year-old son died by ingesting a pill that was laced with fentanyl.

Paris Hunt, 21, was taken into custody Saturday in connection with the death of her son, who died last March.

According to the affidavit, Hunt called 911 shortly after 4:30 p.m. March 12 to report that her son was not breathing. She had found him unresponsive next to vomit in his bed before calling for help.

Upon arrival, first responders found Hunt to be crying and visibly hysterical as she performed CPR on the boy. She told officers that there was half a Percocet pill in a bottle on her nightstand that he may have gotten into, as she could no longer find the pill.

The boy was transported to Children's Hospital & Medical Center with CPR in progress. Hospital staff members were able to regain a pulse, and he was transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Hunt provided permission for officers to search her home, and it is noted in the affidavit that she was "completely cooperative" throughout the process.

In an interview at the hospital, Hunt told officers that she was using pain pills to help with wisdom tooth pain and that she got the pill from a childhood friend who said it was Percocet. The pill was actually a counterfeit 30 milligram oxycodone pill.

Hunt's son was declared brain dead March 16. He was taken off life support that evening.

A urine drug screen completed upon admission to the hospital did not show any drugs in the boy's system. In his autopsy, however, admission blood taken at the hospital showed that there was fentanyl and norfentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, in his system. His cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity.

If convicted, Hunt faces up to 21 years in prison. She has not yet appeared in court.